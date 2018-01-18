IPL Auction watch: Jofra Archer's yorkers and fielding skills makes him the perfect buy

With IPL auctions barely ten days away, talent scouts would be working over time to spot cricketers who can change the course of a game in the wink of an eye. One such talent is Jofra Archer.

“Been keeping a keen eye on Jofra Archer whilst playing for Sussex (Tipped by Will Davis), playing BBL now, this kid is gonna be special,” Dale Steyn had tweeted last month after seeing the young West Indian working up serious pace in the Big Bash league for Hobart Hurricanes.

Since then, the 22-year old has picked up 14 wickets in 8 matches with a more than acceptable economy rate of 7. Apart from serious pace, Archer relies on his acrobatic skills, which often allows him to pull off an extraordinary thing or two in the cricket field. On Wednesday evening, Archer used both his bowling skills and his athleticism to good effect.

Hobart Hurricanes were down and out, almost ready to surrender to Adelaide Strikers openers Alex Carey and Jake Weatheraid, with Carey batting on an unbeaten 100 and Strikers coasting at 171 for no loss when Archer pulled a rabbit out off the hat or one should say a run out out of nowhere.

Days after taking one of the best return catches of the tournament, Archer stunned the crowd with a run out off his own bowling. Archer’s first job was to restrict Carey from hitting it long, he did exactly that with a pin point yorker and when the non-striker Weatheraid tried to sneak a single, Archer was off in a flash to collect the ball and knock the stumps down when there was only one stick to aim at.

It was a moment of brilliance that shifted the momentum of the match. He then, came back with an even better yorker next ball to knock over the centurion Carey.

Archer wasn’t finished, he knocked the stumps down of Lehmann with another toe crusher in the last over of the Strikers’ innings.

Archer's efforts were in the end of no use to his team as the Strikers managed to win by 11 runs as Doolan (70*) failed to close out the match during the dying stages of the game.

However, Archer has caught the fancy of the cricketing experts. The youngster has raw pace, can hit the block hole on a regular basis and make the ball rise from an awkward angle when he hits the pitch hard. Throw his fielding abilities in the mix, he becomes an idea package for T20s.

Born in Barbados, Archer has represented the West Indies U-19s but has since then moved to England on persuation from England fast bowler Chris Jordan, who spotted him at the nets. Archer's move to join Sussex was the next big step in his career. It took him no time to reach the Sussex first XI. He made his debut against Pakistan in a tour match in 2016 and immediately caught everyone's attention with a four-for in the first innings.