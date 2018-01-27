IPL Auction LIVE: 578 players to go under the hammer in Bengaluru

The Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction is back. The famous auctioneer Richard Madley will again be calling the names of the cricketers and the eight franchises will get into a furious bidding war in Bengaluru today.

A total of 18 players were retained by 8 franchises and maximum 182 players can be chosen at the auction.

As many as 578 cricketers will go under the hammer, which includes 360 Indian cricketers (62 capped and 298 uncapped) and 218 foreigners (182 capped, 34 uncapped and two from associate nations).

Marquee players

There are 16 cricketers in the marquee players list, out of which 6 are Indians.

Ashwin, Gambhir, Yuvraj, Harbhajan, Dhawan, Rahane, Gayle, Stokes, Maxwell, Joe Root, Starc, Bravo, Pollard, Faf du Plessis, Shakib Hasan, Kane Williamson and Joe Root.

HIGHEST BASE PRICE

A total of 36 players including 13 Indians have opted for the top bracket (2 crore base price)

Indians

R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Karn Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa.

Foreigners

Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Cameron White, Eoin Morgan, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Corey Anderson, Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Colin Ingram, Angelo Mathews, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.

Here is how the IPL franchises stack up

Delhi Daredevils: 42 crores (2 RTMs)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 49 crores (2 RTMs)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 59 crores (3 RTMs)

Mumbai Indians: 47 crores (2 RTMs)

Kolkata Knight Riders: 59 crores (3 RTMs)

Kings XI Punjab: 67.5 crores (3 RTMs)

Rajasthan Royals: 67.5 crores (3 RTMs)

Chennai Super Kings: 47 crores (2 RTMs)