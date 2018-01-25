IPL auction 2018: Harbhajan's future remains uncertain

New Delhi: India discard Harbhajan Singh faces uncertainty over his IPL future ahead of the players' auction which is scheduled on 27 and 28 January in Bengaluru.

Having represented Mumbai Indians for the last 10 years, the 37-year-old has won 3 three IPL titles and two CLT20 titles with the Mumbai based franchise but there is a possibility that he might not don the famous Mumbai blue ever again.

Harbhajan will go under the hammer for the first time in 10 years, the last time he was available in the pool was during the first IPL auction in 2008.

"This is the first time I am at the auction. I was at the auction when IPL started (2008). After 10 years I am back. This is a different feeling altogether. I have played all my cricket for Mumbai Indians. Now I don't know which team I will be in," the off-spinner told reporters in Kolkata.

"I don't know what's going to happen. I might be with Mumbai Indians or it could be any other team. I have enjoyed each and every moment playing for them.

"We won five trophies over there, one of them came in my captaincy too. It was wonderful to be there. Let's see what happens on January 27," Harbhajan added.

Harbhajan, who has 400 wickets in Test cricket for India, has placed himself in the 2 crore bracket for the IPL auction and he is amongst the 6 Indian cricketers to marked in the marquee players category.