IPL 2019 will be shifted to UAE if general election dates clash

With Indian Premier League dates set to clash with the country's general elections in 2019, BCCI is looking forward to hold the 12th edition of cricket extravaganza in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

IPL 2019 will be held from March 29 to May 19 next year but BCCI are aware that there remains a possibility of elections happening around that time of the year. Keeping the fact in mind UAE will be the likely destination for BCCI.

"Well, we will only take a call when the situation arises, but we are ready for any such eventuality. United Arab Emirates looks to be the most likely country where it would be shifted if need be," a well placed BCCI source told Wah Cricket on the condition of anonymity onthe sidelines of the ICC meeting in Kolkata.

The BCCI official stated that UAE's time zone was best suited for Indian audience unlike South Africa where the tournament was held in 2009.

In the UAE, matches are played at three venues -- Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The IPL has been shifted twice in the past due to general elections. In 2009, the entire tournament was shifted to South Africa while in 2014, the first part of the league was held in the UAE.