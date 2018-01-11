 IPL 2018: Suresh Raina to be Dhoni's deputy in CSK squad
New Delhi: Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is all set to be MS Dhoni’s deputy when the Chennai Super Kings return to action in the 11th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Raina led Gujarat Lions (Now dysfunctional) in the previous two editions of the cricketing carnival after CSK was banned from IPL due to spot-fixing in 2015.

Along with Dhoni and Raina, the Chennai based franchise has also retained India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and their team is expected to rotate around these star players.

"MS Dhoni is going to be the captain, I'm going to be the vice-captain, Jadeja is also going to be there. Then there are certain players in the auction. We all will be having a meeting soon and then decide what planning we will be having for the auction," told the 31-year-old to a media house.

The two-time IPL champions have already formed a potential list of targets and then will be biding aggressively when the auction takes place on January 27 and 28.

"I have already got the sheet, I'll have a go through it, MS will also go through it. It's important to have few important quality Indian players," Raina added.

CSK has been one of the most successful teams in the IPL, having won the prestigious trophy twice and taking runners-up spot on four occasions.

