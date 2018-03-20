IPL 2018: RCB preparatory camp underway in Bengaluru

New Delhi: After Rajasthan royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday started their preparations for the upcoming edition of the extravaganza scheduled to start from April 7.

Day one of the six-day camp in Bengaluru featured domestic players Sarfaraz Khan, Parthiv Patel, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejrolia, M. Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Aniruddha Joshi, Aniket Choudhary and Mandeep Singh under the watchful eyes of head coach Daniel Vettori.

Helping Daniel Vettori were Batting Talent Development and Fielding coach Trent Woodhill and the recently retired Ashish Nehra, who is the new mentor and bowling coach.

The opening day of the camp focused on strenuous fitness drills for conditioning and strengthening regimes including cryo-therapy and yoyo test under the guidance of their trainers, A.I. Harsha and Shravan Kumbagowdana.

With only 3 weeks remaining for the much awaited eleventh season, a bigger camp with the entire squad is expected to take place towards the start of the season.

Likes of AB De Villiers, Tim Southee, Quinton De Kock are also expected to join the squad soon after getting over with their respective national duties

Revamped RCB will be once again go into the tournament under the leadership of Virat Kohli who was retained by the franchise ahead of the auctions held in January.

Bangalore will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening encounter on 8th April at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Here's their entire RCB squad for the upcoming season

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Josh