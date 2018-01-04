IPL Players Retention 2018: Dhoni to don yellow jersey; KKR-Gambhir part ways

IPL 2018 might still be three months away but franchises have already started preparing for the biggest carnival in the cricketing circuit.

At the end of the ten seasons of the IPL, the player contracts have expired and teams have a chance to start afresh. Ahead of the IPL Auction in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28, the IPL Player Retention which is going to commence on 4th January in Mumbai will be a crucial event. For franchises, retention will serve as an opportunity to form team’s core group ahead of the auctions.

In the past, player retentions used to take place via e-mails with respective teams sending a communication to the BCCI of their decision. That trend, however, will see a change in 2018. With Star India entering the picture by bagging the broadcast rights, every event will be aired live on TV and on their streaming property.

What does Pre Auction Retention mean?

Each franchise can retain a maximum of 3 players with a certain amount deducted from their salary cap of Rs 80 Crore.

3 players can be retained for a sum of Rs 33 Crore.

2 players can be retained for a sum of Rs 21 Crore.

1 player can be retained for a sum of Rs 12.5 Crore.

Maximum of 2 foreign and uncapped players can be retained for a sum of Rs 3 Crore each.

Here is the list of players retained by the IPL franchises

Mumbai Indians: Making the first move, defending Champions Mumbai Indian have retained skipper Rohit Sharma – the man who led them to three IPL titles. The only player to score three double hundreds in ODI cricket and the joint fastest to score a T20 hundred. He has been in a splendid form for the national team. The three times IPL champions have also retained all-rounder Hardik Pandya and death-over specialist Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming edition of the Indian

Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni is back for the yellow team (15 crores). He led them to six IPL finals and winning two in the process. India's most successful captain will be joined by IPL's highest run-getter Suresh Raina and spin sensation Ravindra Jadeja

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Despite a disappointing end to the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League, the Bengaluru based franchise has again put its weight behind Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Bangalore have also retained power-hitting batsman AB de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan (uncapped)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata have decided against retaining skipper Gautam Gambhir. They will part ways after 7 long seasons. Gambhir guided them to three IPL titles. The Shah Khan-owned team have retained West Indies duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine

Sunrisers Hyderabad: No place for Yuvraj Singh in the Orange army. The 2016 IPL champions have trusted Australian opener, David Warner and India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals: 2008 IPL champions have retained Steve Smith and he is expected to lead them in the 11 the edition of the Indian Premier League.

Delhi Daredevils: Delhi have banked on all-rounder Chris Morris, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and batsman Shreyas Iyer

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel is the only man retained by Kings XI Punjab