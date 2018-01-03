IPL 2018: Delhi likely to retain Iyer, Pant; KKR yet to decide on Gambhir

New Delhi: With IPL auction just round the corner, the franchises have to submit their list of retained players to the IPL managing committee by Thursday, 4 January 2018.

Almost all the franchises have finalized their core group with Rohit Sharma again leading the defending champions Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni back at Chennai Super Kings; Australian Steve Smith is expected to be retained by Rajasthan Royals after having spent two years at the Rising Pune Supergiants.

David Warner looks certain to be retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad who can also retain the immensely talented Deepak Hooda by paying Rs 3 crore for the uncapped player just like MI will be doing for Krunal.

But Delhi Daredevils are willing to bank on their young talent and are likely to retain Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant for the upcoming edition. However, the national capital side is yet to finalize on retention of the foreign players.

While Indian veteran Gautam Gambhir will have to wait till 4th January to find his fate. The 36-year-old, if not retained by the Kolkata based franchise, would fancy a chance to play for Delhi Daredevils once again.

In an exclusive interview to WahCricket.com earlier, Gambhir said, “ I'm not aware of any such thing of KKR not retaining me. KKR is close to my heart... Delhi being my hometown I obviously wouldn't mind playing for them... But I like I said, nothing has been finalized yet... As a professional cricketer, I'd turn up for any team.

IPL auction will take place on January 27-28 in Bengaluru.