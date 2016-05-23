 IPL 2016: Shane Watson admits to using offensive language against Daredevils, reprimanded
By: || Updated: 23 May 2016 02:30 PM
Raipur: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Shane Watson was on Monday reprimanded for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct by "using offensive language" during an Indian Premier League match against Delhi Daredevils here.

"In the VIVO IPL match in Raipur last evening, Shane Watson of Royal Challengers Bangalore was reprimanded by the Match Referee for using language or a gesture which is deemed obscene, offensive or insulting during a match," the IPL said in a statement.

Royal Challengers Bangalore grabbed the last available spot in the play-offs with a six-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils as Virat Kohli continued his superlative batting show by hitting a responsible 54-run knock.

"Mr. Watson admitted to the level 1 offence (Article 2.1.4 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials) and accepted the sanction.

"For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement said further.

