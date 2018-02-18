 Industrialist Anand Mahindra praises Virat in unique manner
Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing tour of South Africa. He was the highest run-getter in the Test series and in the limited over format too he looked unstoppable. With 3 tons and a half-century to his name in the six one-dayers, the flamboyant batsman piled up 558 runs at an average of 186.

Updated: 18 Feb 2018 10:45 AM
New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing tour of South Africa. He was the highest run-getter in the Test series and in the limited over format too he looked unstoppable. With 3 tons and a half-century to his name in the six one-dayers, the flamboyant batsman piled up 558 runs at an average of 186.

With his tremendous batting performance, the Indian skipper received praises from all quarters. Team coach Ravi Shastri in the post match presser after the final ODI said that he might have to look for the latest Oxford dictionary to find words to describe Virat. Apart from other stalwarts of the game, industrialist Anand Mahindra also praised Virat on social media after 29-year-old slammed 35th ODI ton of his career.  

After the chairman of Mahindra Group floated the idea, numerous suggestions flooded in. Ranging from ‘name of the vehicle’ to its performance of the new model, users shared it all.

After win in ODI format, the Indian team is in the final leg of the tour. The 3-match T20I series is slated to start from Sunday in Johannesburg. Once again all eyes will be on the Indian skipper who has broken numerous records in the series.

