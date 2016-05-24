 India's tour of West Indies: Full schedule with dates and venues
India's tour of West Indies: Full schedule with dates and venues

By: || Updated: 24 May 2016 05:21 PM
New Delhi: India will play their first Test against West Indies on July 21 during their four-Test tour to the Caribbean.

Indian selectors announced the 17-member squad for the West Indies on Monday but there was no confirmation on the dates of the tour.

According to the sources in the West Indies Cricket Board, first Test will be played in Antigua between July 21 and 24. The second Test will be held in Jamaica from July 29, third Test in St Lucia from August 11 and the fourth and final Test in Trinidad from August 18.

Here is the full schedule:

West Indies Schedule

