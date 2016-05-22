CHECK OUT: IPL 2016 Playoffs Schedule, Timings, Venues

With the last league match of the IPL 2016 going Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) way, the last piece of the Playoff puzzle fell in to its place.The four teams which have qualified for the Playoffs are: Gujarat Lions, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.The debutants Gujarat Lions, with 18 points from 14 matches, are at the top followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore with 16 points. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders also have 16 points but RCB have better Net Run Rate (NRR).