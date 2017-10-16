Indian football team gains two places in FIFA rankings

The 'Blue Tigers' were ranked 107th last month but they are now at 105th in the latest rankings, courtesy their 4-1 win over Macau in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers last week.
With 328 ranking points, India are just a rung below Zimbabwe and one spot above Niger.
Among the Asian Football Confederation countries, India are at 14th spot.
The 4-1 win over Macau on October 11 saw India qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the UAE.
First Published: 16 Oct 2017 05:15 PM