Indian football team gains two places in FIFA rankings

The 'Blue Tigers' were ranked 107th last month but they are now at 105th in the latest rankings, courtesy their 4-1 win over Macau in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers last week.With 328 ranking points, India are just a rung below Zimbabwe and one spot above Niger.Among the Asian Football Confederation countries, India are at 14th spot.The 4-1 win over Macau on October 11 saw India qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the UAE.