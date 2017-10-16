 Indian football team gains two places in FIFA rankings
  Indian football team gains two places in FIFA rankings

Updated: 16 Oct 2017 05:16 PM
Sunil Chhetri in action (Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian football team received a boost in FIFA rankings, a week after qualifying for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup by moving up two places to be at the 105th spot.

The 'Blue Tigers' were ranked 107th last month but they are now at 105th in the latest rankings, courtesy their 4-1 win over Macau in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers last week.

With 328 ranking points, India are just a rung below Zimbabwe and one spot above Niger.

Among the Asian Football Confederation countries, India are at 14th spot.

The 4-1 win over Macau on October 11 saw India qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the UAE.

