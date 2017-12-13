Rohit Sharma slams third ODI double century, powers India to 392/4

New Delhi: India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma blasted an unbeaten 208 to guide India to a mammoth 392/4 at the Punjab Cricket Association’s IS Bindra stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

Having put in to bat first by the visitors, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan provided India with a solid start. The India openers fired 115 runs for the first wicket before Dhawan gifted his wicket on 68.

The Indian skipper continued to build the Indian innings with young Shreyas Iyer and the duo went on to stitch 213 runs for the second wicket. Rohit’s blistering knock included 13 fours and 12 maximums.

Coming into the match,the 30-year-old was the only batsman to have hit two double tons. He got to the third landmark in 151 balls when he stole two runs after nudging a full length delivery off his counterpart Thisara Perera in the final over of the innings.

He is the second skipper in the cricket history to score a double hundred in the 50-over format after Virender Sehwag.