LIVE: India to bowl, Sundar makes his T20I debut

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asela Gunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera(c), Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

Team News: Bumrah and Chahal has been rested, Mohammad Siraj and Washington Sundar have been drafted in to the side.18-year-old Washington Sundar is making his T20I debut. He had also made his ODI debut against the same opposition in the recently concluded five-match series.

For Sri Lanka, the injured Angelo Mathews misses out and Chaturanga de Silva has been shown the door. Dasun Shanaka and Danushka Gunathilaka come in.

Toss: India won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at Mumbai

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I of India vs Sri Lanka at Mumbai.

Prelude

After overpowering Sri Lanka to clinch the series 2-0, India will look to continue their winning streak and clean sweep the series in the third Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

On a triumphant run, India have been flamboyant in their approach to outclass Sri Lanka by 93 and 88 runs in the first and second encounters respectively. The hosts will hope to repeat the same form and outplay the visitors in the dead rubber.

Ranked fourth in the T20I rankings, India will bank on their fearless batting led by skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow opener Lokesh Rahul who have looked on top of their game.