LIVE: SL to bowl; Rahul, Unadkat come in for India

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Team News: So here's some news... Jaydev Unadkat has been given a nod ahead of Basil Thampi. KL Rahul would open for India in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who has been rested.

TOSS: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to field first at Cuttack.

The Test series in pocket, India, without inspirational skipper Virat Kohli, hardly broke a sweat to clinch the one- day series 2-1 and Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to polish off the T20I series on a perfect note.

Sri Lanka have been no match to India barring their one- off spectacular bowling effort in Dharmasala in the opening ODI.

After India bounced back in Mohali, Sri Lanka had their best chance in Visakhapatnam but they collapsed from 136/1 to be bundled out for 215.

A resilient India quickly got into the act after an inspirational stumping by MS Dhoni. This was followed by the spin twin of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal running through the Lankan batting to claim three wickets each.

However, Twenty20 is a different ball game and India would look for a smooth transition to the shortest format, having endured a batting disaster in the first one-dayer.

India do not have happy memories of the solitary T20I at the Barabati Stadium despite the fact that they lead Sri Lanka 7-4 on head-to-head count and are yet to lose against them in the last four outings.

India's batting will heavily rely on skipper Sharma, who will have KL Rahul for company at the top. The bowling department has realtively new look with the likes of Bhuvenshwar Kumar not in the mix.