India U19 sets target of 273 against Pakistan in semis

New Delhi: An unbeaten 102 from top order batsman Shubman Gill helped India set the target of 273 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the second semi-final of the ongoing U19 Cricket World Cup at Christchurch on Tuesday.

After winning the toss the Indian boys elected to bat first. The top order, which has been in incredible form yet again gave the team a solid start. Team lost their first wicket on 89 when captain Prithvi Shaw (41) got run out. Soon after Shaw’s dismissal Manjot Kalra (47) followed him getting out on an inside edge off Musa’s bowling. Coming in at number three Shubham Gill latched on the opportunity and slammed his maiden ton of the tournament. Shubham’s unbeaten knock of 102 included 7 fours. Wicket-keeper Harvik Desai(20) and Anukul Roy (33) crucial partnerships in the middle-order with Shubham helped India post 272 for the loss of 9 wickets at the end of their designated 50 overs.

For Pakistan, Muhammad Musa who claimed 4 wickets was the most successful bowler. Arshad Iqbal chipped in with 3 wickets while Shaheen Shah Afridi grabbed 1 wicket.