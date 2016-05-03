India to tour Zimbabwe for 3 ODIs, 3 T20s

Ahead of their gruelling tour to the West Indies, the Indian team will travel to Zimbabwe for a short limited overs series next month, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed on Tuesday.The series comprising three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many T20 Internationals will be played at the Harare Sports Club.The six matches will be played over 12 days, starting with the ODIs to be played from June 11 to 15 and the T20Is from June 18 to 22."After finalising all the formalities with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), we are pleased to announce the incoming tour scheduled for this June," Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Wilfred Mukondiwa said on Tuesday.India last toured the African nation in July last year when the visitors won the ODI series 3-0 and the T20 series was tied 1-1.