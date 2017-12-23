India to host Australian women for ODI series in March

Mumbai: India is all set to host the Australian women's cricket team for a three-match ODI series in March next year as a part of the ICC Women's Championship.

The ODI series will be played from March 12 to March 18 in Baroda, according to Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official statement.

Before the limited-over series, the Australia women team are also scheduled to play two one-day warm-up matches against India A on March 6 and March 8 in Mumbai.

After the completion of the ODI series, the two teams will also play T20I tri-series, which also features England.

All the matches of the tri-series will be held in Mumbai, with the final to be played on April 3.

The tri-series, held in a double round-robin format, will begin with India taking on Australia on March 22.

It should be noted that the India women have not played ODI cricket since their stellar run in the World Cup, when they narrowly suffered a defeat against England in the final.