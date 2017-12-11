India to host 2023 World Cup

New Delhi: India will host the One day international World Cup in 2023 and are also set to host the next Champions Trophy in 2021.

The two-time world champions are also scheduled to play inaugural Test against Afghanistan in 2019-20 to welcome them into five-day cricket.

"Afghans were scheduled to play their first Test in 2019 versus Australia but considering the historic relationship between India and Afghanistan, we decided to host their first Test," said BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

According to sources, India’s top cricketing body is in no mood to play Pakistan in the next four years and is ready to forgo hosting the Asia Cup in 2018 to avoid playing the neighboring country.

However, BCCI will make some space for a bilateral series against Pakistan if they get a green signal from the Indian government

India will be hosting 81 matches across formats from 2019-2023, 30 more than the current Future Tours Programme, but the BCCI today insisted that the number of playing days per year for the ever-busy cricketers will decrease.