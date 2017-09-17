 India to bat with Rahane as opener, no Jadeja
By: || Updated: 17 Sep 2017 01:54 PM
Photo: @CricketAus

New Delhi: Virat Kohli won the toss and had no hesitation in opting to bat first against Australia in the first ODI at Chennai.


In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane has been pushed up the order to open the innings with Rohit Sharma. Manish Pandey has kept his place in the side after a string of impressive performances in Sri Lanka. He will bat at No.4, that means there is no place for KL Rahul in the playing XI.


Ravindra Jadeja, who was drafted into the team as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel has to sit out as Kohli has gone in with two wrists spinners – Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.


As far as Australia are concerned, they have decided to open with all-rounder Hilton Cartwright as regular opener Aaron Finch is out with an injury.


The pitch looks a placid one and India would like to make the most of it by putting up a big total on board.


India XI for 1st ODI: Rahane, Rohit, Kohli (c), Manish, Dhoni (wk), Jadhav, Hardik, Bhuvneshwar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah


Australia XI for 1st ODI: Warner, Cartwright, Smith(c), Head, Maxwell, Stoinis, Wade(w), Faulkner, Cummins, Coulter-Nile, Zampa


