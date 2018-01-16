India thumps Papa New Guinea by 10 wickets in U19 World Cup

Mount Maunganui: Quick-fire half-century by Captain Prithvi Shaw (57 off 36 balls) ensured team’s safe passage to knockout stages India U19 cricket World Cup.

Chasing a paltry total of 65, the Indian team managed to achieve the target in 8 overs.

Earlier, after winning the toss the Indian team opted to bowl first. Anukul Roy’s brilliant run with the ball crushed the PNG’s middle order. Bowling with precise line and length, Anukul bagged 5 for 14 in 6.5 overs. Roy registered his maiden five-wicket haul in U19 ODIs.

For Papa New Guinea, only three batsmen were able to cross the double-digit mark. Ovia Sam (15 off 52 balls) was the top scorer for his side.

Prithvi Shaw displayed his magic with the bat once again. Out of 67 runs scored by the team, 57 came out of the bat of the captain showing the form he currently is in. His innings included 12 boundaries. It was Shaw's second half-century of the tournament.

Anukul Roy was awarded Player of the match for his brilliant performance with the ball.

With their second victory in trot, Team India comfortably sits at the top in their group. India will take on Zimbabwe next on January 19.

Brief Scores

Papua New Guinea Under-19: 64 all-out in 21.5 Overs (Roy 5-14)

India Under-19: 67 in 8 Overs (Shaw 57*)

India U19 won by 10 wickets (with 252 balls remaining)