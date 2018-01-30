India thumps Pakistan; cruises into the finals of U19 World Cup

Chasing a target of 273, the Pakistan team got bundled out for 69 in 29.3 overs. The batting line-up surrendered in front of the Indian bowlers as they collapsed like a pack of cards. Only three of Pakistan batsmen Rohail Nazir (18) and Saad Khan (15) and Muhammad Musa (11*) could muster double digit scores. Opening bowlers Shivam Mavi (4-3-6-0) and Ishan Porel(6-2-17-4) wrecked havoc on Pakistan top and middle order. With brilliant line and length and searing pace, bowlers gave Pakistan with no chance in the chase. Spinners did the remaining work as Shiva Singh and Riyan Parag grabbed two wickets each while Abhishek Sharma and Anukul Roy grabbed a wicket each.Earlier, after winning the toss the Indian boys elected to bat first. The top order, which has been in incredible form yet again gave the team a solid start. Team lost their first wicket on 89 when captain Prithvi Shaw (41) got run out. Soon after Shaw’s dismissal Manjot Kalra (47) followed him, getting out on an inside edge off Musa’s bowling. Coming in at number three Shubham Gill latched on the opportunity and slammed his maiden ton of the tournament. Shubham’s unbeaten knock of 102 included 7 fours. Wicket-keeper Harvik Desai(20) and Anukul Roy (33) crucial partnerships in the middle-order with Shubham helped India post 272 for the loss of 9 wickets at the end of their designated 50 overs.Shubhman Gill was awarded with Man of the Match for his brilliant hundred. With the emphatic win the Indian team secured its birth finals of the tournament.India will play Australia in the finals of the tournament.