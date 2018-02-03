India thumps Australia to clinch fourth U19 World Cup

New Delhi: Opener Manjot Kalra’s unbeaten 101 off 102 balls guided India to a thumping 8-wicket victory against Australia in the finals of the U19 Cricket World Cup in Mount Maunganui. With this victory Indian team created history by becoming first nation to bag four World Cup titles.

Chasing 217, in-form openers Prithvi Shaw (29) and Manjot Kalra provided India with a flying start. India were 77 in 11.4 overs when Shaw got out on a ripper from Will Sutherland. After Shaw, Kalra stitched a 54-run partnership with Shubman Gill(31). The centurion in the semi-final got bowled off a delivery from off-spinner Param Uppal. Post Gill, wicketkeeper Harvik Desai (47 not out) clung on with Kalra and guided India to their fourth ICC U19 World Cup victory.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Australia opted to bat first. Jonathan Merlo (76 off 102 balls) was the lone warrior for the team as Indian left-arm spin duo of Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy spun the web around Aussie’s middle order. From 183 for 4 at one stage, the team got bundled out on 216. Ishan Porel once again provided India with early breakthroughs and created the pressure. Porel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy bagged two wickets each while Shivam Mavi clinched one wicket. No batsman from Australia apart from Merlo was able to cross 40-run mark as they succumbed against precise line and length from Indian bowlers.

Manjot Kalra was awarded Man of the Match award for his brilliant hundred in the final.