India restrict Australia to 242/9 in fifth ODI

After Australian skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat, openers David Warner (53) and Aaron Finch (32) laid a solid foundation of 66 runs but the following top-order batsmen failed to sustain the momentum.However, Travis Head (42) and Marcus Stoinis (46) put up an 87-run fifth-wicket stand to haul Australia to a respectable total.For India, left-arm spinner Axar Patel was impressive, claiming three wickets for 38 runs in 10 overs.