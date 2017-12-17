India opt to bowl in series decider

New Delhi: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first the series decider in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma, who stunned the cricketing world with a thunderous double in the second match, will aim to clinch his first-ever series win as a captain of the Indian team.

After his debut in the second game, Washington Sundar misses out due to sickness and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav replace in the Indian playing XI

Sri Lanka, on the other, will have a chance to win their first ever bilateral series in India, having lost eight and drawn one.

The visitors have made one change from their defeat to India in Chandigarh. Lahiru Thirimanne makes way for Sadeera Samarawickrama

The Indian team has lost only once at the venue in the seven games played here (with one being washed out) and will hope to keep winning on what has generally been a high-scoring ground.