India now top of ICC ODI ranking

New Delhi: Virat Kohli led Indian team humiliated South Africa by 6 wickets to win the opening encounter in Durban on Thursday.

With this win, the Indian team has replaced South Africa as the new world No.1 in the ICC table, according to latest ranking released on Friday.

While India and South Africa have identical points (120) against their name but, they go ahead on the basis of decimal points.

However, the ranking is expected to change as the series progresses but India will have chance to seal the top spot if they thrash South Africa 4-2 in the six-match rubber.