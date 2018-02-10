India might lose hosting rights of Champions Trophy due to tax issues

New Delhi: India could possibly lose out on hosting ICC Champions Trophy scheduled to take place in 2021 because of ongoing tax issue with the Indian government. The International Cricket Council after its meeting on Friday stated they were exploring possible alternative hosts for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2021.

In standard practice for major sporting events around the world, tax exemptions are provided by host governments but the Indian government is yet to approve the exemptions sought by ICC and BCCI. Fearing revenue losses of at least $100 million the council on Friday has asked the management to look out for alternate venues for the Champions Trophy.

"The Board expressed their concern around the absence of a tax exemption from the Indian Government for ICC events held in India despite ongoing efforts from both the ICC and BCCI to secure the exemption which is standard practice for major sporting events around the world. In the meantime council has directed ICC management to explore alternative host countries in a similar time zone for the ICC Champions Trophy 2021,"said the ICC release.

The council also stated that the management with support of the BCCI will continue to negotiate with the Indian government over the exemptions.

"The Board has agreed that ICC management, supported by the BCCI will continue the dialogue with the Indian Government,” the release stated.

The final decision on whether India will host the Champions Trophy will be taken by the end of 2019.