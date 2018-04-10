India lose hosting rights of Asia Cup 2018; tournament moved to UAE

The Asia Cup 2018 which was scheduled to take place in India in September has now been moved to United Arab Emirates (UAE), due to political tension between India and Pakistan, announced ACC chairman Nizam Sethi on Tuesday.

"The ACC deliberated on the matter and decided that this was the best way forward," Asian Cricket Council and PCB chairman Sethi told ESPNcricinfo.

The tournament will take place from September 13 to September 28 and will feature full member including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan while UAE, Nepal, Hong Kong, Oman, Malaysia and Singapore will battle it out for the sixth position.

This will be the 14th edition of the tournament and India are set to enter the competition as the defending champions. The previous edition was played in T20 format while the 12 other editions were played in the 50-over format.

Also, the emerging Asia Cup which was scheduled to be played in April has been moved to December and it will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.