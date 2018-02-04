India invite hosts to bat in Centurion

New Delhi: After successfully chasing 270 runs in Durban in the series opener, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field first in the second ODI in Centurion on Sunday.

The high-on confidence Indian side will aim to exert pressure on the hosts by taking a 2-0 series lead. Proteas will be without their regular skipper Faf du Plessis who was ruled out due to entire limited-over series due to a finger Injury.

Two-match rookie Aiden Markram has been named as stand-in skipper to lead the South African side for the ODI series.

Khaya Zondo has been handed the ODI debut to bolster the batting in the absence of skipper Faf du Plessis while Andile Phehlukwayo has been dropped to make way for left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

The tourists, on the other, have opted to field the same line-up that emerged victorious against South Africa in the first ODI in Durban.

Squads:

SA XI: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (capt), JP Duminy, David Miller, Khaya Zondo 7 Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Tabraiz Shamsi Imran Tahir

IND XI: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.