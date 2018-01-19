India finds 'Virat' backing from Dhoni

Chennai: Not alien to away losses, former Indian captain MS Dhoni has backed the current Indian side after their dismal show in South Africa in the first two Test matches.

Unlike other experts, Dhoni chose to count the positives instead of bombarding the team with harsh criticism. He firmly put his weight behind the Indian bowlers, who have produced commendable performances in both the Test matches.

"I would say look at the positives. To win a Test match you need 20 wickets and we have taken 20 wickets. If you can't take 20 wickets, what is the next thing? You look to draw a Test match," Dhoni, who has retired from Tests but continues to be a part of India's limited-overs teams, said at a press conference here.

It was under Dhoni, that India suffered their longest ever away losing streak of eight consecutive loses in England and Australia (2011-12), where both the batsmen and as well as the bowlers let the team down.

The 36-year-old believed taking wickets in the longest format is more important that scoring runs.

"How you can draw a Test match is by giving less runs and by scoring runs," he told reporters here at a promotional event.

Dhoni said the fact that Indian bowlers are taking 20 wickets in a match is a sign that the side is never too far from a win.

"If you are not able to get 20 wickets, you can't win a Test match irrespective of whether you are playing in India or you are playing outside. But that is the big positive. We are taking 20 wickets," he said.

"This means we are always in a position to win a Test match. Once you start scoring runs, you are there," he added.

Indian bowlers have not allowed South Africa to score big, with the hosts scoring over 300 only once in the Test series. On both the Test matches the bowlers brought India back in the contest by bowling the proteas out cheaply in the second innings.

But unfortunately they have not got the backing of the batsmen. Barring Virat Kohli, the strong Indian batting line-up came a cropper when the they needed to step up.

If things reamin same even in Wanderers in the final Test, which is known to assist seam bowling way more than the Cape Town and Centurion, India could agian bear the brunt of an away whitewash.