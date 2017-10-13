India far ahead in football infrastructure: Ghana U-17 coach

Ghana defeated India 4-0 in their third and final Group A encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday to proceed to the second stage of the FIFA U-17 World Cup."Honestly, in terms of infrastructure, India is way ahead of Ghana," Fabin told reporters during the post-match press conference.However, the Africans were way ahead in terms of skills and tactical awareness while the hosts struggled to retain possession in the rival half.Fabin, however feels his wards could have scored more goals and there were no real threats on his side from India.Talking about the four changes he made in the starting XI against India, he said: "To start with a faster pace was a part of our strategy... we have equally good players in the side and so made the change."