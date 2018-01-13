 India crush Bangladesh by 10 wickets in Blind World Cup
India skipper Ajay Reddy's all-round performance helped the in-form team beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the 5th Blind Cricket World Cup.

Dubai: India skipper Ajay Reddy's all-round performance helped the in-form team beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the 5th Blind Cricket World Cup.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh scored 226 for eight in the stipulated 40 overs.

In reply, India chased down the target in just 18.4 overs to continue their winning run.

Reddy (B2 - blind level 2) remained not out on a blazing 101 off 60 balls and hit 14 fours, while Sunil Ramesh (B3) slammed 105 off 57 balls with the help of 17 boundaries.

Reddy also picked up four wickets in 8 overs.

