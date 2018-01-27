India continue their love-affair with Johannesburg

New Delhi: India finally registered their first victory on the tour of South Africa as they defeated the hosts in the third Test at the Wanderers, Johannesburg by 63 runs.

Chasing the target of 241 in the fourth innings, the Proteas batting line-up got bundled out for 177.

After brilliant batting display by Rahane and Bhuvneshwar on Day 3 of the Test, the bowlers brought India home on the penultimate day.

Pacer Mohammed Shami brought down havoc by taking 5 wickets in the second innings which included 4 in the final session on day 4. Bumrah and Ishant chipped in with 2 wickets each while Bhuvneshwar added a wicket to his name.

Opener Dean Elgar who remained unbeaten on 86 was the lone warrior for the Proteas. Four of the South African batsmen were dismissed for a duck.

Earlier, the start on the fourth day got delayed due to wet out-field after overnight rain. South Africa continued from their overnight score of 17 for loss of 1 wicket. The hosts were 69/1 at lunch on Day 4 but lost important wickets of Hashim Amla (52) and AB de Villiers (6) in the post-lunch session. At Tea, South Africa were 136 for 3 but the final session belonged to India as they crushed the South African middle and lower order. The hosts lost their last eight wickets for 53 runs

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was declared Man of the Match for his brilliant all-round display with both bat and ball while Vernon Philander was adjourned Man of the Series for taking 15 wickets in the series .

South Africa won the three match Test series 2-1.