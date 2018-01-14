India bowl South Africa out for 335

New Delhi: India bowled out South Africa for 335 in their first innings before reaching 4/0 at lunch on Day 2 at the Supersport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis registered his 17th Test fifty as the hosts added 66 runs to their overnight score of 269/6.

The Protea skipper did not get a convincing support from the other end as Mohammed Shami got rid of Keshav Maharaj early in the morning and later Ishant Shram and Ashwin sent remaining back to pavilion at the stroke of lunch.

Shami got to his 100th Test wicket. He achieved this feat in his 29th Test for India, Kapil Dev and Irfan Pathan are the only two Indian pacers to reach this mark in fewer games than the 27-year-old

The Indian opening pair of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay took to the middle to chase 335 before the break but only one over was possible before the umpire called for the end of the first session on day 2.

India trail South Africa by 331 runs.