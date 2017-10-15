 India beat Pakistan 3-1 in Asia Cup hockey
Search

India beat Pakistan 3-1 in Asia Cup hockey

By: || Updated: 15 Oct 2017 07:19 PM
India beat Pakistan 3-1 in Asia Cup hockey
Dhaka: India defeated Pakistan 3-1 to top Pool A of the Asia Cup at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.

Chinglensana Singh (17th minute), Ramandeep Singh (43rd minute) and Harmanpreet Singh (45th) scored for India. For Pakistan, Ali Shan scored the reducer in the fourth quarter.

India will now move into the second round of Super 4s where the top teams from both the pool will play in round-robin format before the knockouts.

Pakistan, with four points, also advanced to the second round.

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Four arrested for throwing stone at Australian team's bus

trending now

SPORTS
Karthik, Shardul in; Rahul out for New Zealand ODIs
VIDEO
India's Biggest Murder Mystery: No one killed Aarushi Talwar?
TV
Bigg Boss 11 episode 13: Salman Khan apologises to dogs, find ...