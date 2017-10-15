India beat Pakistan 3-1 in Asia Cup hockey

Chinglensana Singh (17th minute), Ramandeep Singh (43rd minute) and Harmanpreet Singh (45th) scored for India. For Pakistan, Ali Shan scored the reducer in the fourth quarter.
India will now move into the second round of Super 4s where the top teams from both the pool will play in round-robin format before the knockouts.
Pakistan, with four points, also advanced to the second round.
First Published: 15 Oct 2017 07:18 PM