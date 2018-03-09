India B beat Karnataka to lift Deodhar Trophy

New Delhi: Ravikumar Samarth’s blistering ton went in vain as India B thrashed Karnataka by 6 wickets to lift the prestigious Deodhar Trophy in Dharamshala on Thursday.

Samarth smashed a scintillating 103 runs in his 120-ball innings as he helped Karnataka to respectable 279/8 in the designated 50 overs despite tottering on 64 for 4 at one stage.

But Superlative batting performance from India B helped them seize the title with 10 balls to spare. As many as four batsmen hit half-centuries for India B in the title-winning match.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (58, 47 balls) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (69 off 82 balls) provided the initial impetus with an 84-run opening stand.

The final flourish was provided by skipper Shreyas Iyer (61, 69 balls) and veteran Manoj Tiwary (59 off 51 balls). They added 83 runs in only 14.1 overs.

Earlier, it was Samarth, who scored his second hundred with the help of eight fours and a six and added 132 runs with CM Gautham (76 off 84 balls). Gautham hit six fours and two sixes.

The two came together when Karnataka were left reeling at 64 for 4 by Umesh Yadav (2/48) and Khaleel Ahmed (3/49).