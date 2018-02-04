India annihilate South Africa in Centurion

New Delhi: Taking over the captaincy from Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram had a debut to forget as his side was annihilated by 9 wickets by the Virat Kohli led Indian team to win the second encounter in Centurion.

Chasing an easy 119 runs, India achieved the target in just 20.3 overs with Shikhar Dhawan playing an aggressive 51-run knock and Indian skipper Virat Kohli scoring 46 in 50 deliveries.

Dhawan’s classy half-ton included 9 boundaries while Virat innings compiled of 4 fours and 1 maximum.

The duo stitched an unbeaten 93-run stand for the third wicket and guided India home.

For the hosts, Kagiso Rabada grabbed the only wicket, scalping Rohit Sharma on 15.

With this win, India take a 2-0 lead in the six-match rubber

The South Africa batting line up crumbled no time, with the hosts failing to tackle Indian wrist spinners. Yuzvendra Chahal ran riot as he claimed his first-ever five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Chahal scalped wickets of de Kock, Duminy, Zondo, Morkel and Morris.

Chahal returned with an impressive 5/22 in just 8.2 overs. The 27-year-old also has the best figures for any Indian spinner against South Africa in South Africa.

The right-arm leggie was well supported by ‘Chinamam’ Kuldeep Yadav on the other end. Kuldeep clinched 3 for 20 in just 6 overs.

Indian Ppace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah clinched one wicket each

118 is South Africa’s lowest total at home.