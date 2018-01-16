India-Afghanistan historic Test to be played in Bengaluru

New Delhi: The M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru will host the first-ever India-Afghanistan Test match, which will also be the debut in the longest format for the Afghans.

India and Afghanistan will play the historic Test match from 14-18 June, after the conclusion of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said Bengaluru emerged as the best-possible venue for the historic match.

"Bengaluru because at that time of the year, there will be rains almost everywhere and where it will not be raining, there will be such heat that cricket will be practically impossible during daytime. Considering all the factors Bengaluru was the finest choice," said Choudhary.

Afghanistan earned their Test status alongside Ireland in June last year.

The Afghans have taken giant strides into international cricket. They grabbed headlines by beating West Indies in their own backyard. in the ongoing U-19 World Cup their colts stunned heavyweights Pakistan.

The team from the strife-torn nation has hosted its home games in India, most recently the series against Ireland in Greater Noida.

During today's announcement, ACB chairman also mentioned

that they have requested for another home ground in India

besides Greater Noida.

"We are a full member (and will be playing more games), so we have requested the BCCI for another home ground. In principle, we have agreed and will be announcing the exact ground very soon," said Mashal.