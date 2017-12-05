LIVE: India in complete control with 355-run lead

IND 192/4. Virat Kohli 25 (33), Rohit Sharma 28 (22)

THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 4!

India didn't start of really well during the first hour of the session. They didn't loose a wicket but didn't really score freely going at 3 odd runs an over. Pujara was playing quicker than he usually does and eventually fell one short of his 50.

Now, Dhawan walks back

Dhawan departs in a bid to up the ante! It has been a good knock from him nevertheless.

Time for Virat Kohli to make his way to the middle. He is being cheered by his home crowd.

Pujara departs!

Pujara comes to an end! Brilliant take from Mathews to leave Pujara one short of a half century

A run rate of 3.40 doesn't show India as a team that is in a hurry to set a target for the opposition. Chandimal is rotating his bowlers in search of a wicket but is unsuccessful so far.

Interestingly, Pujara is batting on 23 off 28 balls while Dhawan is on 20 off 48. A sort of role reversals it seems. Generally the southpaw is known to tee off while the no.3 batter is known to graft it out in the beginning. Seems to be a case of the batsmen playing according to their form and the game time that they've had.

The men who matter make their way out to the middle after having what should have been a sumptuous meal. SHIKHAR DHAWAN is seen walking with his left arm around Dickwella's neck. A talk about Delhi weather? Or the menu for the dinner, perhaps? Maybe the plans about the Indian batter's birthday party? CHETESHWAR PUJARA also walks in to the middle, batting at more than run a ball at the moment. DILRUWAN PERERA to kick off the session.

India 51/2. Shikhar Dhawan 15 (38), Cheteshwar Pujara 15 (17), lead by 214 runs

Lunch, Day 2

After bowling out Sri Lanka early in the morning, India have tried to force the initiative but not with much success. Still, the hosts are in the driver's seat with a healthy lead of 214 in their kitty.

And the bad form continues

OUT! Rahane's poor patch continues! He has looked out of sorts throughout the series and his worries only seem to increase.

The Lankans are struggling again

Drinks have been taken. India have lost a wicket early in their innings but have come out with a positive intent. Their batsmen are playing shots to deliveries that they would leave on another day. Rahane, who has been sent up the order is battling on after surviving two close LBW calls.The Sri Lankan bowling has not been too bad. However, their players continue to struggle in the environmental conditions. We saw Lakmal walking out of the field due to the same. Hope he is alright.

Lakmal srikes!

India lose their first wicket, Murali Vijay walks back on 9. IND 10/1

It didn't take much time for India to take the last wicket this morning. A lead of 163 is a substantial one, especially on Indian tracks on Day 4. Chandimal was the star for the visitors as he scored a personal best 164 in Test cricket and showed tremendous composure to bat till the end.

That's it!

Chandimal holes out after a terrific knock! Third wicket for Ishant Sharma and he has reaped the dividends for his hard work.

Career-best score

Chandimal moves on to 163, his best score in Tests. 6th time in Test cricket history that both skipper managed 150+ scores in same Test match

SL 364/9. Dinesh Chandimal 155 (352), Lakshan Sandakan 0 (11)

150 for Chandimal

4th 150-plus score for Chandimal in Test cricket! Well played! He has looked in complete control throughout the innings.

Skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Lakshan Sandakan will resume their innings and Mohammed Shami start the day for India.

Can the last Sri lanka pair frustrate the Indians?

WELCOME BACK!

Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of Day 4 of the third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka. On the back of the 181-run stand between Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka scripted an inspirational comeback. However, all good work was undone by another Sri Lankan batting collapse