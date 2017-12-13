IND v SL 2nd ODI LIVE: Sri Lanka invite India to bat in Mohali

A maiden to start with. IND 0/0 (1 over)

Players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to open the Indian batting line-up. while, Angelo Mathews will start with the ball for the visitors

TOSS

With an aim to seal the series, visiting Captain Thisara Perera won the toss and invited the Indian team to bat first at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

After suffering a humiliating defeat to the visitors in Dharamsala, it will be a do-or-die encounter for the Indian team and win will keep their hopes alive of clinching the three-match ODI series

The hosts have included young and sensational all-rounder Washington Sundar and he set to replace chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI.

While, the Thisara Pererar led side has opted to go with same squad that emerged victorious in the opening encounter in Dharamsala.

SQUADS

IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, S Iyer, D Karthik, M Pandey, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, B Kumar, W Sundar, J Bumrah, Y Chahal

SL XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (W), Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera (C), Sachith Pathirana, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep

Welcome to the live coverage of the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium in Mohali.