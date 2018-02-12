Imran Tahir victim of racial abuse, CSA investigates matter

In an untoward incident, South Africa leg spinner Imran Tahir became victim of verbal and racial abuse during the pink ODI at Johannesburg on Saturday, said Cricket South Africa.

Tahir, who was not a part of the playing XI on Saturday was seen having a heated argument with fans after someone allegedly made a racial comment against him.

“Imran Tahir was verbally and racially abused by an unknown man during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against India at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on Saturday,” said Cricket South Africa in an official statement.

The video has been circulated on social media where Tahir could be heard saying, “Does he have any manners? I have a family too.” However, what triggered the adverse reaction from the otherwise calm Tahir is still not clear.

“Tahir reported the incident to the stadium security, and was subsequently accompanied by two security personnel to identify and to have the man ejected from the stadium. Tahir made no physical contact with the offender or any of the children in the vicinity. The incident is under investigation with the CSA and stadium security teams,” CSA added further.

According to the ICC Code of Conduct, if a spectator is found guilty of abusing a player/umpire/official or any other spectator then he can face sanctions and dire consequences.

Tahir is currently with the South African team in Port Elizabeth, where they will take on India in fifth ODI. Tahir's spot in the playing XI is not guaranteed, considering the seam movement available at St. Geroge's Park. India is leading the six-match series 3-1.