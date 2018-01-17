If Pandya makes silly mistakes he doesn’t deserve to be compared with me: Kapil Dev

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya these days is often considered as India’s best all-rounder. He is many a times compared to legendary Kapil Dev when it comes to contribution for the team with both bat and ball.

But, former India captain Kapil Dev on Wednesday was critical about Pandya’s batting performance in the second Test against South Africa in Centurion. "If Pandya keeps on making silly mistakes like these then he doesn't deserve to be compared with me". Kapil Dev told Wah Cricket.

Furious Kapil Dev was reacting to Pandya’s dismissal in the second innings. Chasing a target of 287 in the fourth innings, India were reeling at 65 for 5 when Pandya came into bat.

Pandya was on 6 when he went for his famous ramp shot and chased a wide ball off Ngidi only managing an edge which went into wicketkeeper De Kock’s gloves.

In the first inning too, Pandya got himself run out when he forgot to ground his bat. The casual approach was criticized heavily by cricket pundits around the world.

"He definitely has a lot of talent, he has shown it in the first test but I believe he needs to work on the mental aspect." Kapil said.

Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil also mentioned that comparing the two was not ideal because Pandya is still in early stages of his cricketing career. "I have played a lot of cricket with Kapil, really there is no comparison. Kapil played 15 years for India with terrific performance and Pandya is only in his fifth Test match... There is a long way to go," Patil said.