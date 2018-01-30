Iconic MCG to host finals of ICC World T20 in 2020

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the venues for the upcoming ICC World T20 which is scheduled to take place in 2020.Australia was earlier picked to host the seventh edition of the T20 World Cup. Eight cities which include Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney will host the event.

A total of 13 venues throughout Australia will host matches during the cricket extravaganza. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground has been picked to host the finals in both the categories. Whereas the women's semi-finals will be hosted on consecutive days at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), while the men's semi-finals will take place at the SCG and Adelaide Oval.

For the first time, the women’s and men’s competitions will be held as standalone events in the same host country and in the same year. Women’s matches will run from 21 February to 8 March 2020 and the men’s matches will run from 18 October to 15 November 2020. The world’s 10 best women’s teams and 16 best men’s team’s will visit Australia to battle out and claim the ultimate prize of T20 cricket.

“Australia is extremely privileged to be hosting the ICC World T20 tournaments in 2020.On behalf of Cricket Australia and the Local Organising Committee, I would like to sincerely thank Government at both Federal and State and Territory level, host cities, venues and State and Territory Cricket Associations for their exceptional support, which is so critical for delivering the best possible events in 2020,” said David Peever, Chairman of Cricket Australia.

The county attracted record fans during the 2015 World Cup and is expected to do the same in the upcoming T20 edition.

“I’d like to thank Cricket Australia and their partners in Government at all levels for their commitment to the ICC World T20 in 2020. The ambition they have shown firstly in delivering stand-alone men’s and women’s events and then in the venue selection that will, I hope set a record for the biggest ever attendance at a women’s sporting event, is exciting for the sport. Australia has a proven track record of delivering world-class events in world-class stadiums and we know we can rely on the fans to provide great support for all of the competing teams.” ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said

West Indies has twice won the T20 Extravaganza while India won the inaugural edition back in 2007. The full schedule for the World T20 tournament is expected to be announced in the near future.