ICC proposes T20 format for Champions Trophy 2021, BCCI to oppose

New Delhi: Cricket’s global governing body ICC (International Cricket Council) and world’s wealthiest cricket Board (BCCI) are all set for another potential clash after ICC recently proposed changes in the format of the Champions Trophy scheduled to take place in India in 2021.

According to a report published by Times of India, ICC has suggested changing the 50-over Champions Trophy format to Twenty20 for the next edition to make up for the losses projected in their proposed revenue distribution for member boards this financial cycle. The latest proposition is expected to make the event more marketable.

With the event scheduled to take place in India in 2021, cricket’s world governing body in its meeting held in February raised concerns over the absence of tax exemption from the Indian government for ICC events. Post that, the council directed its management to explore alternative host countries in a similar time zone for the 2021 Champions Trophy, which didn’t went well with the BCCI and lead to a harsh reactions. The recent proposition is now expected to add more bitterness in the relations between the two giants. The Indian board is all set for a strong opposition if the ICC plans to go ahead with the proposal.

“The format cannot and will not change. The Champions Trophy was introduced as part of the vision of our former president Jagmohan Dalmiya and it’ll be his fifth anniversary when the tournament is hosted by India. This (proposed) move has been brought to the notice of the (BCCI) members and should the ICC persist, there’ll be a strong opposition from India,” sources in the know of things told TOI.