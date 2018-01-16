ICC fines Virat Kohli for breaching Code of Conduct

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day’s play in the second Test against South Africa at Centurion on Monday.

The international Cricket Council in its press release stated that Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.”

Virat has also received one demerit point for the conduct.

After the day’s play, Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Chris Broad.

The incident took place in the 25th over of the South African innings when Kohli continued to complain to umpire Michael Gough about the ball being affected by a damp outfield following a rain delay. Later the skipper also threw the ball into the ground in an aggressive manner.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar, the release read.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.