I will hit six sixes again, Yuvraj Singh to kids battling cancer

Yuvraj Singh. (BCCI)A cancer survivor and a World Cup hero, India batsman Yuvraj Singh gave some vital tips to 17 young kids, who fought their own battles against the dreaded disease, during an interaction here.Yuvraj, who hit 24-ball 42 runs to guide his IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad to a seven-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab, interacted with a group of children, many among them aged 7 or 8 years, at the PCA stadium last night.When a young kid asked Yuvraj if he will again hit those six sixes, the 34-year-old who hails from Chandigarh, said, "You pray, I will hit six sixes again."The left-handed batsman, however, said he doesn't know how he hit those six sixes. "Many years have passed since then."Yuvraj's six sixes in an over remains one of the most cherished moments in Indian cricket, and these came off England's Stuart Broad in a Twenty20 World Cup match in 2007 in South Africa.One of the cancer survivor boy, aged 8 now, had been diagnosed with cancer when he was just 18 months old.Studying in Class 4 now, the boy told PTI that players like Yuvraj are a great inspiration for him."I love cricket and seeing Yuvi and Suresh Raina in action gives me immense joy," he said.Yuvraj also gave valuable tips to the children, saying fight with dreaded disease like cancer teaches you not to take life for granted, not to take your family or friends for granted."Think of it as a blessing in disguise that you have an opportunity to live again," he told them.Yuvraj was Player Of The Tournament in 2011 World Cup, the same year when he was diagnosed with the dreaded disease which he later fought bravely and got cured.