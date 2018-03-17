I wasn’t calling them back. I was telling them to play: Shakib

New Delhi: Bangladesh clinched a dramatic win over hosts Sri Lanka in the virtual semi-final of the Nidahas Twenty20 Tri-Series on Friday. Bangladesh, after the nail biting victory, will now face India in the finals of the tri-series on Sunday.

Though joy flourished in the Bangladesh’s dressing room post the victory but the high voltage encounter got marred by heated altercations and ugly scenes involving players from both the teams and match officials.

The unruly incident took place in the final over of the run chase after the on-field umpires refused to award a no-ball when Isuru Udana delivered a second short-pitched delivery with the visitors requiring 12 runs of the final over at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Post the dramatic end Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan gave explanation over the on-field heated exchange of words.

“What happened was that the square-leg umpire called a no-ball and after a discussion they cancelled it. I didn’t think it was the right decision. I don’t know what happened after the first ball which was a bouncer but after the second ball, the umpire called a no-ball,” Shakib told reporters at the post-match press conference.

Shakib was seen calling the batsmen back from the boundary-line post the controversial decision but later settled down. Elaborating on the run of emotions Shakib denied calling the players back and instead asked them to continue batting. Captain also vowed to keep his emotions under control after marred victory.

“I wasn’t calling them back. I was telling them to play. You can describe it both ways. It depends on how you see it. It is better to talk about the rest of the match, which to me is appropriate,” said Shakib.

"Many things happened that shouldn't have happened. I need to remain calm. I was overjoyed. Excitement was there. I must know how to react next time. I will be careful," he added.

Bangladesh players were later accused of unruly celebrations after a glass door was found broken in their dressing room.

Bangladesh team management did not respond to the allegations but it is understood that they have offered to pay for the damages.

The ICC is yet to comment on the matter even as match referee Chris Broad has asked for video footage of the incident.