I was worried during IPL auction week, says Dravid

New Delhi: Rahul Dravid successfully guided the Indian colts to historic fourth U-19 World Cup title but he was “worried” as some of his players, in the middle of an incredible campaign, waited with bated breath to land lucrative contract in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

"That week during the IPL auction was a bit stressful but credit to the boys, once that was done they came back to practice and switched on. Only those three days I was a bit worried," the legendary Dravid said

The team registered a comprehensive win against Australia in the finals to lift the coveted trophy.

In the first media interaction at home after the win, Dravid added, "We had some loose curfews, sometimes they followed it. What impressed me was the level of maturity they showed in the age of social media, most of which I am not even aware of."

Some of the top performers in the World Cup campaign were a hit amongst the IPL franchises, skipper Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi bagged huge buck for the 11th edition of the cricketing extravaganza.