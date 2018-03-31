I may not play for Australia again, says tearful Warner

Disgraced Australian batsman David Warner issued a tearful apology for his part in the ball-tampering scandal during the third Test match against South Africa in Cape Town but left a lot of question unanswered on the episode that has shaken the cricket world to the core.

Warner has been slapped with a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia and will not be considered for a leadership position ever in the Australian cricket. Steve Smith, along with Warner will face 12-month suspension while co-conspirator Cameron Bancroft has been handed 9-month ban.

Smith and Warner stood down as captain and Vice-captain of the Australian team after the Bancroft was caught tampering with the ball on the third day of the third Test match.

Warner repeatedly apologized but did not address questions about his involvement, detail the roles of other teammates in the plot to cheat, or whether there'd been any previous attempts at ball tampering.

"To all Australians, whether you're a cricket fan or not, I apologize for the impact those actions have had on our country's reputation. I've only ever wanted to bring glory to my country through playing cricket.

"I failed in my responsibilities as vice-captain of the Australian cricket team." Warner was accused of hatching plot to alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper to gain undue advantage.

Warner cut short the news conference after being asked if he was being singled out as the instigator of the plan.

While a contrite Bancroft and tearful Smith each faced news conferences soon after their arrivals on Thursday, Warner waited two days to front the media.

Though, he is still hopeful of making a comeback after serving a 12-month ban but feels he might never don the Australian cap again in future.

"I have brought the game into disrepute on your soil, and I apologize 100 percent. In the back of my mind I suppose there is a tiny ray of hope that I may one day be given the privilege of playing for my country again, but I am resigned to the fact that that may never happen," Warner said. "In the coming weeks and months, I'm going to look at how this happened and who I am as a man. I will seek out advice and expertise to help me make serious changes."